Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,795 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

