Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $11.94 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.38% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Amedisys by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Amedisys Stock Up 8.0 %

AMED stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

