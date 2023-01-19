Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $12.89 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.