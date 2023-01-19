Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 318,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,995,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 421.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

