Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $122.08.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

