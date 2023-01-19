Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 749,429 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $13.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 9.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.