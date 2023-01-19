Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 749,429 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 9.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.