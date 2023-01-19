GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

