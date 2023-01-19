Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $177.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

