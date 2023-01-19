Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,083 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

