Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,832 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 702.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $95.91 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

