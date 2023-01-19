Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $168.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

