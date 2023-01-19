Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

MOH stock opened at $295.20 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

