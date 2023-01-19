Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

