Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.