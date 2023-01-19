Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.48 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after buying an additional 373,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

