Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,596 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

