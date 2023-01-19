Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,492 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 307.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 1,657,640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

