Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 153 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

APTV opened at $102.64 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.