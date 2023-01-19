Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 303 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

