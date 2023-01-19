Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 713 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,884 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 264.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 769,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

