Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies



Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

