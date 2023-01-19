Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.