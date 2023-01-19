Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hilltop worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

