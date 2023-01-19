Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

