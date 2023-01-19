HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 17,062 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HireRight Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRT opened at $11.63 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HireRight by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

