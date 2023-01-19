HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.55.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $13,555,190. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -133.79 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
