HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $13,555,190. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -133.79 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

