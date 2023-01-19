Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.52 ($63.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.02. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 12-month high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

