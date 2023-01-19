Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after buying an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,060,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $140.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $172.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

