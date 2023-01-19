Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $219.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

