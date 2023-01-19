Hussein Mecklai Sells 515 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92.

On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $137.13.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $8,334,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

