Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ichor stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $905.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.02. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 381,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 172,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 110,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

