Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $227.80 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average is $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.