Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Ingredion Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

