Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$44,235.00 ($30,718.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 69.51 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

