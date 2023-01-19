Insider Selling: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Sells C$10,110.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$10,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at C$158,880.

BQE Water Stock Performance

CVE BQE opened at C$31.49 on Thursday. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.53.

Get BQE Water alerts:

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.50 million during the quarter.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Read More

