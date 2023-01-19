Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 2,882 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,697.66.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.