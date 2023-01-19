Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 2,882 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,697.66.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

