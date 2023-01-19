Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
