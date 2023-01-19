Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

