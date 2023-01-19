Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells 10,340 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $400.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

