Insider Selling: Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Sells C$48,500.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.

TSE:VCM opened at C$20.25 on Thursday. Vecima Networks Inc. has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$487.42 million and a PE ratio of 26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.86.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

