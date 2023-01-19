Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 895 18 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 259.85%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.46%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.17 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.26

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

