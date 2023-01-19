International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

International Paper stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

