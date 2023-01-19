Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.8 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

