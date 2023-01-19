Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $68.11.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

