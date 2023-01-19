Investors Buy High Volume of Volta Call Options (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average volume of 742 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLTA. Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Volta by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Volta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Volta by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Trading Up 21.7 %

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Volta has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Volta had a negative net margin of 496.15% and a negative return on equity of 110.38%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

