Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 56,178 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,016 put options.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

