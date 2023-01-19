iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 14,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $25.20.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
