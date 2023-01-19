iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 1,714.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $22.23 on Thursday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

