ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 2,433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.48) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ITV from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

