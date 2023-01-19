James Healy Sells 6,027 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $194.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

