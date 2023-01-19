Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

